Maybe You Should Just Give Elon His $8

OK, hear me out. Elon Musk is — for now, at least — proposing an $8-per-month tier of Twitter that would give users some additional benefits, including allowing them to keep their verified badge. People are not happy. But what if…this actually isn’t such a bad idea at all?

Let’s put aside the verification issue for a moment. What Musk is proposing is a price hike on Twitter Blue, the existing $4.99-per-month feature that gives subscribers some extra features, including access to the edit button. Other features include a tab of “Top Articles” where you can see what links your friends are all tweeting — it’s similar to the old service Nuzzle — and a 30-second “undo send” grace period. You can also, uh, change the color of your Twitter app icon on your phone.

These extra features are modest, for now. Maybe if the features were a little more robust, $8 would feel more worth it. Look, I know admitting you love Twitter isn’t “cool,” and the idea of actually paying for it seems even dorkier. But let’s be honest with ourselves about how glued to this app we actually are.

I should disclose here that I am a craven sicko who currently pays for Twitter Blue. And you know what? I’m happy to. I’m not going to sit here and pretend I hate “the hellsite.” I’m a messy little pisspig for Twitter; I use it every day and mostly enjoy it, and I’m happy to pay a modest fee for some extra features.