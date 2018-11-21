BuzzFeed News

Please Do Not Do What This Famous Soccer Player Is Doing To This "Turkey"

tech

It might be a chicken but either way it's fowl.

By Katie Notopoulos

Last updated on November 21, 2018, at 12:34 p.m. ET

Posted on November 21, 2018, at 12:01 p.m. ET

This is Patrice Evra, a French professional soccer player.

He most recently played for West Ham United and had played for Manchester United in the past. He&#x27;s French, and also played for France in the 2014 World Cup.
Christopher Lee / Getty Images

Here he is doing soccer ("football," if you prefer) stuff. Looks pretty normal!

Boris Horvat / AFP / Getty Images

But today, the day before Thanksgiving, Patrice posted the most horrifying videos to his Instagram that anyone has ever seen.

Keep in mind, we are all in the midst of a massive TURKEY SALMONELLA OUTBREAK.

BuzzFeed News

Here is Patrice, doing things to poultry that are against God, but more importantly, against all reasonable food safety regulations:

Patrice writes "#happythanksgivng everyone" in the caption of this, um, festive post, but it's not clear if he's actually using a chicken as a prop turkey.

I beg, you: Do NOT do what Patrice is doing, no matter how strangely appealing he makes it look. Touching your mouth to raw poultry is rolling the dice on your life.

We've reached out to Partrice to ask why he kissed the raw bird and if he has salmonella now.

Remember these steps to avoid salmonella:

* Wash your hands.

* Thaw the bird properly, not sitting on the counter all day

* Don't rise raw poultry in the sink!

* Cook it to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

CORRECTION

Patrice Evra no longer plays for West Ham United. A previous version of this post stated that he currently plays there.

