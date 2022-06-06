A Thinner MacBook Air Is Coming With New Colors And A Faster Chip

Starting at $1,199 with an M2 chip and a MagSafe (yes!!) charger.

Apple announced the next MacBook Air today with an all-new design for the first time in….ever? The company has ditched the slanted shape the device has had since Steve Jobs first pulled it out of a manila envelope and swapped it in for a chassis that looks more like the Pro models, except much, much thinner.

There’s a new M2 chip that is a faster, more efficient upgrade from the M1 chip introduced in 2020.

At 2.7 pounds, it has a 20% reduction in volume. The screen, which is 25% brighter, has less of a border around the edges, so the screen is slightly bigger than before, at 13.6 inches.

It has a few exciting new features too that will make it stand out from the most recent Air from last year. For people who do lots of video calls, there’s a camera upgrade to 1080p, which means you won’t look like the grainiest person on your Zoom (this is what the latest Pro versions have).

The return of the MagSafe charger port!

This also marks the much-anticipated return of the MagSafe charger. If you’ve ever tripped over your USB-C charger and pulled your laptop off your bed, sending it crashing onto the floor, you’ll appreciate this. It also has support for fast charging (you can get to 50% in just 30 minutes), and battery life is 18 hours.

The new Air comes in four different colors: a space gray, silver, light gold, and a very chic “midnight” — a matte black. (Obviously, get the matte black. That’s the coolest.)

A new 13-inch Pro with the M2 chip was also announced. Prices start at $1,199 and will be available in July. The older, M1 chip Airs will drop to $999.