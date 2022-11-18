I Joined Mastodon And All It Took Was My Sanity And Self-Esteem

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.

As Twitter has been thrown into chaos, there has been a lot of talk of where to go after it either collapses in on itself (or becomes an unusable cesspool of unmoderated nightmares).

Instagram and TikTok would be obvious, but they’re also unappealing to a certain slice of Twitter users who, let's put it kindly, have a face for tweets. (I count myself in this group.) Tumblr? Maybe. Substack? Sounds like a lot of work. What we need is a low-effort, quick way to fire off some fleeting thoughts, skim some links, read a few jokes. The loud hum of an answer over and over has been “Mastodon.”

What is Mastodon? How do you sign up? This is not an article that answers those questions. Sorry. I can’t quite figure it out, either, even though I diligently tried to read several articles that DID claim to answer those questions.

Eventually I decided to give it a go. A few colleagues here at BuzzFeed News had signed up, I was seeing lots of other people put their “instances” or usernames or whatever in their Twitter handles. How hard could it be? I’m a tech reporter, I generally understand how to use things on a computer.

Wrong.

First, I downloaded the Mastodon app from the Apple App Store. I have since learned (maybe?) there’s more than one app, or something? The appeal is that it’s decentralized, so having more than one app client makes sense, OK, I get that.