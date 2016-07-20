Lawyers For "Hamilton" Shut Down This Prank Tickets Site

Hamiltowned.com would send your friends a fake email saying they won the hit musical ticket lottery. Until lawyers for the real Hamilton sent a cease and desist.

Like many modern predicaments, it started as a joke and ended in a threatening letter from lawyers. Mild-mannered web developer Scott Luptowski just wanted to make people laugh and smile. To entertain. And perhaps...to troll.

Luptowski created Hamiltowned.com, a site that allowed you to play a prank on your musical theatre–loving friends. Enter an email address, and it would send a message to the victim saying that they had won a lottery for $10 tickets to see the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton. The inspiration came from a friend who tweeted about how it would be a cruel but funny joke if people got a fake lottery email. Luptowski used his skills to actually turn this kernel of an idea into a beautiful, horrible reality.

A 30-year-old living in Brooklyn who enjoys both pop culture and looking at tweets, Luptowski was not immune himself to Hamilton fever. He isn't a hater — he'd love to see the show. "I haven't seen Hamilton and have even played the lottery a couple times," he said. "Every time I play I am so certain I am going to win, and same with everyone else I know."

Hamiltowned (the site is now gone, sorry) was set in motion just two weeks ago, and spread virally over Twitter. Even Gawker wrote about it as a deliciously cruel prank. People were using it to prank their friends and people were getting legitimately fooled. The sun was shining and the trolling was good.