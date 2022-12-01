Kanye West And The Conservative App Parler Are Ending Their Plans For A Deal

Parler grew as a social platform for conservative and far-right voices as a “free speech” alternative to Twitter. It was temporarily taken offline by Amazon Web Services and removed from the App Store and Google Play after being used as a place to plan and coordinate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Parler is owned by George Farmer, the husband of Candace Owens and a far-right media influencer. Owens appeared alongside Ye in “White Lives Matter” shirts at the Yeezy fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in September, sparking a backlash.

Ye then started tweeting erratically, culminating with him saying he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” His Twitter account was suspended for this, but later reinstated under the ownership of Elon Musk. Ye has made increasingly antisemitic comments publicly, which prompted businesses like Adidas to terminate their relationships with him.