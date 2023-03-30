Starting April 1, Twitter will remove the blue checkmarks from accounts that were previously verified but don’t sign up for the $8/month Twitter Blue subscription. No one is really sure what Twitter will look or feel like without legacy verifications. Will impersonation and misinformation run wild? Will a blue check mean anything at all anymore?

News outlets are scrambling to decide if they should pay to keep their journalists’ checkmarks as part of the $1,000/month (or more) “Verified Organization” package or whether to allow employees to file their individual $8/month version as a business expense.

BuzzFeed News reached out to over two dozen major news outlets. Several, including CNN, told us they were still working on a decision and couldn’t answer yet what their plans were. The details of the enterprise offerings were not totally clear to several of the newsroom leaders we spoke to.

According to an email that Twitter sent to BuzzFeed Inc. representatives to entice the company to pay, the $1,000/month enterprise fee comes with five affiliated accounts that also get the Twitter Blue features, plus a small company logo next to the name and checkmark. Additional accounts with the logo would cost $50/month.

The New York Times said that it mostly wouldn’t pay. “We aren’t planning to pay the monthly fee for check mark status of our institutional Twitter accounts,” Charlie Stadtlander, director of external communications for the outlet, told BuzzFeed News. “We also will not reimburse reporters for Twitter Blue except in rare instances where this status would be essential for reporting purposes.”

The Washington Post said that it won't pay either. “The Washington Post will not pay for Twitter Blue service as an institution or on behalf of our journalists," a Post spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "It's evident that verified checkmarks no longer represent authority and expertise.”

The Los Angeles Times also does not plan on paying. Managing editor Sara Yasin wrote a note to the newsroom saying, “Some of you may be wondering whether or not the L.A. Times will pay for Twitter Blue subscriptions, and the answer right now is no, for several reasons: First of all, verification no longer establishes authority or credibility, instead it will only mean that someone has paid for a Twitter Blue subscription. Secondly, while Twitter remains an important tool for newsgathering, it is not as reliable as it once was.”