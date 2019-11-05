It’s A Shame You’ll Never Buy The Facebook Portal TV

It is with a heavy heart that I must report that Facebook has, yet again, made a perfect hardware device that brings immense joy. I say this with sadness not because, as Facebook seems to believe, that as a member of the tech press I strive to only report bad news about Facebook. No, in fact I do nothing productive for society other than charge my phone, eat hot chip, and lie. What I’m mad about is that the Portal TV is a great and wonderful device for chatting to friends and family, but no one I know will ever, ever, buy one. And without someone else to use it with, it’s useless.



Released today, the Portal TV is a $149 device the size of a cable remote that hooks up to your TV and allows you to videochat through your TV. The features are roughly the same as the original Portal, but the big difference from the previous models is that instead of a giant device that sits on your countertop and just does Facebook video chatting, this is a smaller, cheaper device that sits on your TV, and hey, you already have a TV.

I know what you’re thinking: why?

But hear me out: why not?

Videochatting is fun, but videochatting on a screen bigger than your tiny phone or laptop screen is even better. The Portal TV’s smart camera is extremely good, and has a wide angle that can capture the entire living room so that two people can be on the chat without having to smash their heads together into frame. Even better than the countertop Portal, sitting on your couch in the living room and looking at the TV screen to chat is such a far superior experience that it’s ridiculous to think that we’ve ever accepted the hideous unflattering angles of Facetime. We should be doing video calls on our huge flat screen TVs all the time, and anything else is simply undignified.

The problem, of course, is that you won’t get any of your friends to buy one and chat with you.

When Portal, a desktop videochatting device came out last year, the first question anyone asked was “why on Earth would anyone let a Facebook video camera device into their home?” Even though the Portal is basically as private and secure as any other messages you send through Messenger, the idea of inviting in this $199 Eye of Sauron device to watch you mill about your kitchen is something only a seriously stupid person would do.

Or a boomer. Which is who the Portal seemed designed for. Specifically, grandparents who want to videochat to their grandkids. Because who loves videochatting AND Facebook? Let’s just say it’s someone who also loves posting Minions memes. The device is designed for this exact use case: one of the features is a “storytime” mode where a grownup can read an AR-enhanced children’s book to their other person. One of the new features is an expanded library of children’s books to read, including ones from the popular Llama Llama and Pete the Cat series.