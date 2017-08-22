Is This An Ad? The Treasury Secretary's Wife's Instagram

Linton is a 36-year-old from Scotland who has appeared in stuff like CSI: NY and Cabin Fever: Reboot . She married Mnuchin, 54, this summer.

And on Monday, she posted this photo on Instagram, complete with brand #tags that are typical of #spon.

(For what it's worth, a spokesperson for the treasury told BuzzFeed News that the Mnuchins reimbursed the government for the trip.)

And THEN she GOT INTO IT with a commenter named Jenni who called her out for (apparently) using taxpayer money for her #DayTrip.

Sure, you could use this for a deep discussion of class war, social media, and the Trump administration.

But what I really want to know is: Was this an ad?



I mean, who tags brands in a post that's not #spon, right? Although it's not typical for the family members of high-level government officials to do fashion ads, Linton isn't a typical politician's spouse – for example, she recently acted in a movie starring Charlie Sheen.

Plus, she's no stranger to fashion advertising. According to her personal website, she's the "inaugural brand ambassador" for a line of handbags called the "Linton Collection" from a Scottish brand called Dunmore. (At publishing time, Dunmore has not replied to request for clarification from BuzzFeed News on if she's still currently a brand ambassador, and if promoting these other brands on her Instagram would be a conflict.)