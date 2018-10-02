Here’s How To Set Up Your Child’s iPhone To Limit Screen Time

Getty Images / Apple

Apple's "Screen Time" monitors how much you use specific apps and your phone in general. It also lets you set limits, so you can curb your Instagram use or resist the urge to use your phone after bedtime or right when you wake up.

It's a much-needed update for a lot of iPhone users and especially anticipated by some parents desperate to set limits on their children's phone or iPad usage. Most experts agree that the most important way to limit screens with kids is to talk to them, not rely on stuff like this, but let's be honest: This is a huge win for parents.

Of course, kids are tiny evil tech geniuses, so within days of Screen Time launching in September, some smart cookies figured out how to "hack" it by deleting and reinstalling apps, which removed the time limits. Screen Time may not be completely watertight, but it's a good starting point and some teens will even welcome it: 54% of 13- to 17-year-olds believe they spend "too much time" on their phones.