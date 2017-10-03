Instagram Stories Adds A Polling Feature

Here at BuzzFeed, we know that polls are an important way of solving life's mysteries. Whether it's to find out if you stand or sit to wipe after pooping (30% stand, those weirdos) or your opinions on mayo, this is the the stuff we need to know about. We love polls!

Twitter has had polls for a while, and now Instagram is adding them inside the "sticker" section of Stories. Here's how to make one:

