BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Instagram Is Telling People If You Screenshot Their Story In A Test

tech

Instagram Is Telling People If You Screenshot Their Story In A Test

This news has just ruined my life.

By Katie Notopoulos

Headshot of Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 12, 2018, at 5:11 p.m. ET

Posted on February 12, 2018, at 12:55 p.m. ET

Hello, my fellow lurkers. You're here because, like me, you love screenshotting people's Instagram Stories and either saving them for later or texting your friends like, "lol wow look at this."

No shame in being a lurker. LIVE YOUR LIFE, lurkers. Own it. Be proud of it. Except, obviously, do it discreetly because no one wants other people to know when they're doing it. Look, we get it.

Instagram Stories is a lurker's paradise compared to Snapchat because it doesn't snitch on you if you screenshot.

My favourite part about instagram stories is that nobody can tell when I take a screenshot
esha @YaasEsha

My favourite part about instagram stories is that nobody can tell when I take a screenshot

Reply Retweet Favorite

Instagram DOES alert people if you screenshot a DM to them, but if you're screenshotting DMs, you're a jerk. Lurker's Code (I just made that up, it's not a thing, but I think now it's a Thing?) is that you can freely screenshot public Stories to gossip about with your friends for later.

But now, in a test, Instagram is telling people if someone screenshotted their story.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS / Via giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram confirmed to Tech Crunch that they are testing this feature in a small group of users (so you probably don't have it yet).

Instagram is now notifying users when somebody takes a screenshot of their stories..... ....well it's over for us… https://t.co/BPUNgw9lDZ
bulldog @gabrielmonstere

Instagram is now notifying users when somebody takes a screenshot of their stories..... ....well it's over for us… https://t.co/BPUNgw9lDZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

A rep for Instagram told BuzzFeed News, "we are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you."

This is how it looks to be notified. Note the asterisk next to National Book Store — that means that person screenshotted.

PSA: How you get notified on Instagram when someone took a screenshot of your Stories
iz reading On the Edge of Scandal 🍑 @readbyher

PSA: How you get notified on Instagram when someone took a screenshot of your Stories

Reply Retweet Favorite

Welp, we had a good run of things, my fellow lurkers. It's been nice, but now we're dead.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

Teens Are Losing It Over Snapchat's Unpopular App Redesign

buzzfeed.com

Here's How To Post GIFs On Instagram

buzzfeed.com

UPDATE

Updated to include statement from Instagram.

  • Picture of Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT