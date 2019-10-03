Instagram Has A New Messaging App Called Threads





Instagram is launching a new standalone app called Threads today that allows quick image and video messaging to your Close Friends list. The company is pitching the app to people who want to send pictures of themselves or what’s going on in their day to their friends… all day long. This may not be you, it might not be me, but, well, it’s plenty of people. Teens. Probably teens, right?

A one-on-one messaging app for close friends as part of Instagram fits very nicely with the vision Mark Zuckerberg unveiled this spring for a privacy-focused version of the internet with private messaging as a centerpiece. Threads also is a direct competitor to what Snapchat has been uniquely successful at: private messaging for young people who want to send photos and forth all day. Even the name “threads” feels like a swipe at Snapchat’s “streaks” (where you and a friend message back and forth for unbroken days in a row).

Here’s how Threads works:

When you open Threads, you’ll see the people in your Close Friends list (Instagram rolled out Close Friends last year so that you could post Stories to just a select few people). You can only use Threads with people in your Close Friends list. If someone hasn’t added you back as a Close Friend, your message will still get sent to them, but it’ll appear in their regular Instagram DMs, not their Threads app. If your friend hasn’t downloaded Threads, your message will just show up in regular DMs.