10 Years Later, The Ikea Monkey Is Thriving

On Dec. 9, 2012, a woman shopping at an Ikea in Toronto saw an unusual customer: a Japanese snow macaque. A photo she took of the monkey balefully staring out the glass door in a little shearling coat blitzed across the internet, and a meme was born: the Ikea monkey.

Ten years later, Darwin the monkey is living his best monkey life. “He’s doing great. He’s being allowed to behave like a monkey as opposed to a human baby,” Daina Liepa, the volunteer executive director of the Story Book Farm Primate Sanctuary in Ontario, told BuzzFeed News.