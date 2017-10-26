BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

How To Use The New Instagram "Superzoom"

tech

How To Use The New Instagram "Superzoom"

*dramatic sounds* Dun dun DUN.

By Katie Notopoulos

Headshot of Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 26, 2017, at 1:01 p.m. ET

Hello, citizen of the internet. Surely you are familiar with the "Dramatic Chipmunk" meme, the peak of online humor of 2007:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

It's a chipmunk (actually, a prairie dog, but let's not split fur) that turns to the camera with a quick zoom in and very dramatic music. Here's the version with music:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Honestly, I can't believe I'm describing this. C'mon, you KNOW this. It was huge. HUGE! Anyway, I digress.

Instagram just added a new feature that you can use within Stories called "Superzoom." It zooms in super fast and adds dramatic music. Basically, it lets you become Dramatic Chipmunk.

SOOP.....

Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT

PER...

Instagram

ZOOM!!!!

Instagram

Instagram is also adding some Halloween-themed stickers into Stories. (Hit the little smiley face in the top-right corner to access them!)

Instagram

Happy zoomin'!

  • Picture of Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT