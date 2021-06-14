If You Have Venmo, Do This Now: Make Friends Private

Up until recently, it was impossible to make your friends list private on Venmo.

Sure, you can set transactions to "private," but you could never hide certain details about your account like your friends list.

This was just one of a bunch of really weak privacy features on Venmo. The fact that there was no way to hide your account or have a private profile on there was troubling, especially since your friends list was often synced to your phone contacts and/or your list of Facebook friends.

Public friends lists meant big privacy problems for people. Therapists who were paid by their clients inadvertently exposed said clients. Victims of stalkers or harassment were easier to find. Even public figures and celebrities weren't immune to the vulnerability.