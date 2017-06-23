Here's How To Use Snapchat's Map To Go On A Mini World Vacation

Now you can see snaps from strangers all over the world.

Here's how to access it: in camera mode, pinch to zoom out – this magically opens the map (I know, right? Pinch-to-zoom-out isn't really an intuitive way to access this feature.)

Snapchat just launched its new Map feature this week, which lets you see snaps from strangers around the world.

But enough about your boring friends. Let's talk about the part where you can see people around the world.

It's truly magical. There's nothing else quite like this that lets you check out specific locations around the globe and peek in on the everyday lives of normal people. Snooping around to see what people in the Arctic circle were up to, then what teens in Saudi Arabia are doing, is transcendently heartwarming in an "I love humanity!!!!" kind of way.