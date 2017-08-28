Here's How To Find Out Who Left Your Facebook Requests Hanging

Many people don't reject Facebook friend requests from semi-strangers — they just leave them hanging as "pending" for a long time.

I just discovered my very nice coworker here at BuzzFeed has 77 pending friend requests on Facebook. 77! What a monster!

When she gets a request from someone she doesn't know, or barely knows, instead of rejecting them she just leaves them hanging. In her opinion, this is kinder than rejecting them somehow.

I disagree. I hate seeing all those pending requests, so I quickly reject anyone who I don't know at all. (I'll accept acquaintances and put them on a limited privacy list.)