Here's How To Add Bitmojis To Your Snapchat

In a great step forward in the path to eradicating the pesky written word, Snapchat has added Bitmoji support. You can now use them in chats and as stickers on your snaps. Bitmojis, of course, are those little customizable cartoons you make of your own face that are inexplicably appealing (they seem like they'd only be for children or grandmas, and yet here we all are, weirdly in love with them).

To enable them, first make sure you update the Snapchat app and have Bitmoji installed. Next, go into the Snapchat settings (the gear icon on your profile page). Select the "Bitmoji" option: