Tweets Worth $999 About The New iPhone X

tech

Tweets Worth $999 About The New iPhone X

Worth $999 of chuckles!

By Katie Notopoulos

Headshot of Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 12, 2017, at 4:20 p.m. ET

Today, Apple announced new a new Apple Watch, some other junk, and a new, super expensive iPhone. Twitter had some thoughts.

Read all about the event HERE.

Apple stores are now called "Town Squares."

bye mom headed to the townsquare u know the hub of social life where they sell $90 phone cases and play jack johnson all fuckin day
Kaitlyn Tiffany @kait_tiffany

bye mom headed to the townsquare u know the hub of social life where they sell $90 phone cases and play jack johnson all fuckin day

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kait_tiffany / Twitter / Via Twitter: @kait_tiffany
Someone should try taking an iPhone out of the "town square" and see what happens
Ryan Mac @RMac18

Someone should try taking an iPhone out of the "town square" and see what happens

Reply Retweet Favorite
@RMac18 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @RMac18
I don't call them bathrooms anymore, I call them fantasy football team front offices.
Aaron Zamost @zamosta

I don't call them bathrooms anymore, I call them fantasy football team front offices. https://t.co/SNkO6ts22L

Reply Retweet Favorite
@zamosta / Twitter / Via Twitter: @zamosta
i just found out that apple has started calling their stores "town squares" so i'm only buying dell products from now on.
bobby 🚽 @bobby

i just found out that apple has started calling their stores “town squares” so i’m only buying dell products from now on.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@bobby / Twitter / Via Twitter: @bobby

The Apple Watch is now "the #1 watch in the world" (whatever that means).

Apple would like to thank the Red Sox organization for that giant order that helped catapult Apple Watch to "No. 1 watch in the world."
Lisa Tozzi @lisatozzi

Apple would like to thank the Red Sox organization for that giant order that helped catapult Apple Watch to "No. 1 watch in the world."

Reply Retweet Favorite
@lisatozzi / Twitter / Via Twitter: @lisatozzi

The woman paddleboarding while wearing an Apple Watch:

wait wat be careful deidre
darth:™ @darth

wait wat be careful deidre

Reply Retweet Favorite
@darth / Twitter / Via Twitter: @darth
A shark photographed at the Steve Jobs Theater off I-75. This is insane. #AppleEvent
Ben Dreyfuss @bendreyfuss

A shark photographed at the Steve Jobs Theater off I-75. This is insane. #AppleEvent

Reply Retweet Favorite
@bendreyfuss / Twitter / Via Twitter: @bendreyfuss
The features of the new phone:

Apple's new phone is all about edging
Joe Bernstein @Bernstein

Apple’s new phone is all about edging

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Bernstein / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Bernstein
Sooo the iPhone 8 is made of glass but it's more durable...
Sylvia Obell @SylviaObell

Sooo the iPhone 8 is made of glass but it's more durable...

Reply Retweet Favorite
@SylviaObell / Twitter / Via Twitter: @SylviaObell
"In 2017 we'll probably have flying cars!!" Reality: #AppleEvent
Helen V. Holmes ✌🏽 @helenvholmes

"In 2017 we'll probably have flying cars!!" Reality: #AppleEvent

Reply Retweet Favorite
@helenvholmes / Twitter / Via Twitter: @helenvholmes
this face will forever haunt me in my nightmares
Stephanie M. Lee @stephaniemlee

this face will forever haunt me in my nightmares

Reply Retweet Favorite
@stephaniemlee / Twitter / Via Twitter: @stephaniemlee
Problems with the Face ID:

How am I supposed to unlock my iPhone when robbing a bank now
Fidget Sinner @Cheesegod69

How am I supposed to unlock my iPhone when robbing a bank now

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Cheesegod69 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Cheesegod69
My main concern with the new face ID on the iPhone X is how in the world is John Cena going to unlock his phone
DAVID DOBRIK @DavidDobrik

My main concern with the new face ID on the iPhone X is how in the world is John Cena going to unlock his phone

Reply Retweet Favorite
@DavidDobrik / Twitter / Via Twitter: @DavidDobrik
me after i sliced my mans face off so i can unlock his iphone x
wendy wu @_YerikaC

me after i sliced my mans face off so i can unlock his iphone x

Reply Retweet Favorite
@_YerikaC / Twitter / Via Twitter: @_YerikaC
L. M. A. O. 😭
Dynamics • £ @theDYNAMICS

L. M. A. O. 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
@theDYNAMICS / Twitter / Via Twitter: @theDYNAMICS
And of course...the $999 price of the iPhone X.

Everybody wanting to see the new Iphone 8 from Apple but once the price shows up on the screen #AppleEvent
Luis Rodriguez @nerdround

Everybody wanting to see the new Iphone 8 from Apple but once the price shows up on the screen #AppleEvent

Reply Retweet Favorite
@nerdround / Twitter / Via Twitter: @nerdround
my problem with iphones has always been that after i buy them i have money left over to feed myself. lets see what apple can do about this
Casey Johnston @caseyjohnston

my problem with iphones has always been that after i buy them i have money left over to feed myself. lets see what apple can do about this

Reply Retweet Favorite
@caseyjohnston / Twitter / Via Twitter: @caseyjohnston
me after seeing the retail price on the iPhone X 😂
Romeo B. @romayojr

me after seeing the retail price on the iPhone X 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
@romayojr / Twitter / Via Twitter: @romayojr
Me when I found the price of the iPhone X #AppleEvent
Desiree @desireepulmones

Me when I found the price of the iPhone X #AppleEvent

Reply Retweet Favorite
@desireepulmones / Twitter / Via Twitter: @desireepulmones
iPhone 8 better let me edit some tweets for the price it's at smh
playboi elotero🇲🇽 @Mario_Venta97

iPhone 8 better let me edit some tweets for the price it's at smh

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Mario_Venta97 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Mario_Venta97
me after seeing the iPhone X price #AppleEvent
Gisèle @ganafresh

me after seeing the iPhone X price #AppleEvent

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ganafresh / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ganafresh
