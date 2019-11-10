People Are Mad At Madonna For Starting Her Concerts Late, And One Man Is Suing

The lawsuit comes as fans across the country have been angry over the Queen of Pop's tardiness. On Saturday, Madonna weighed in on stage in Las Vegas: “A queen is never late.”

A fan is suing Madonna after the pop star changed the start time of an upcoming Miami concert from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Nate Hollander, who filed the class action suit in Miami-Dade court last week, claims that he bought three tickets for a total of $1,024.95 to see her “Madame X” tour at the Miami Beach Fillmore on Dec. 17. But months after he bought the tickets, Live Nation changed the start time of the show, making it too late for Hollander to attend, his suit said.



The breach of contract suit claims that Madonna has a reputation for starting her concerts late, and that the opening show of the “Madame X” tour started 2 1/2 hours late. Because of her consistently late start times, the suit says, Live Nation changed the official start times of subsequent shows.

Additionally, Miami-Dade county has a curfew for teens under 18, which means that teens can’t be out in public without an adult after 11 p.m. Teenaged fans who planned on attending the upcoming show without an adult now cannot go at all.

Hollander alleges that he attempted to get a refund from Live Nation for his tickets, but he couldn’t get one. He claims that because of the changed start time, the resale value of the tickets will be lower than what he paid for them.

On Twitter, Madonna’s statement about a queen never being late didn’t go over exactly as she might have expected. The replies were full of fans who were mad that their tickets had changed times, or were still mad from her being late from a previous show.