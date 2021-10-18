Facebook’s New Portal Go Is Nearly Perfect For Kids, Except It’s Horrible For Kids

“It’s MY Portal, just made for kids!”



My 5-year-old had only been using Facebook's new Portal Go for 15 minutes, and already he looked like he was starring in an ad for it. He's spent a lot of time chatting with his grandmother on Portal TV, and he was delighted that this much smaller version was so portable. He carried it from room to room, excitedly chatting away. He put it on the floor to demonstrate a cartwheel. Later, I found it resting on a pillow as he showed off various Hot Wheels.

It was by far the best video chatting experience I’ve seen him have. Small children are not great at video chatting. Video calls from my phone always seem to end up with my son resting it on the floor and the other person staring up at the ceiling. Sit him down at a computer and he’ll inevitably wander away. But the Portal Go was perfect: small enough to carry around, easily placed on the floor or a couch thanks to its triangle shape, and featuring a wide-angle camera broad enough to capture a cartwheel.

Facebook says the battery can handle five hours of video calling; I didn’t attempt that much, but my one complaint is the charger, which rests underneath the device instead of plugging in. This means you can’t leave it to charge on its side or even on a soft surface like a couch. But the sound quality on the speaker is decent for music, the 10-inch screen is a good size, and at three pounds it's hefty but not too much for a kid to carry.

I was elated. The Portal Go seemed to be a total game changer — a kid-to-grandparent communicator that gives kids some ownership of the device and allows them to be kids while using it (this is the first Portal device that doesn’t need to be plugged into an outlet). I was ready to sing the praises and tell you it was absolutely worth $199.

Then, everything changed.

During the call with grandma, my kid found Portal Go’s “Watch Together” function, which allows you to watch selected video content (largely from Facebook) with friends. Since I have no interest at all in co-watching Facebook Watch videos with my own friends, I’d left this feature unexplored. When I’ve used the Portal TV, this was never an issue; I controlled the remote. But left to his own devices, he tapped into it.

Big mistake. Before I knew it, my son was watching some garbage video from “5 Minute DIY Hacks” about kids playing with fidget toys. This kind of low-quality content is rampant on Watch and YouTube Kids and is banned in our home. It’s not explicitly harmful, but it’s just cloying enough that we’d rather he didn’t watch it. I turned it off and told him that videos were off limits.

Later, while he was having a video chat with another 5-year-old friend, I heard the unmistakable sound of reality TV on the Portal. Somehow, my kid had managed to find and play a clip of Big Ed from 90 Day Fiancé.

My joy — my child having a meaningful connection with faraway grandparents — was now my nightmare: my child having unfettered access to garbage video programming I couldn't control.