Facebook, Instagram, And WhatsApp Are Down
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Facebook to ask if they have tried turning it off and on again.
Facebook and the company's entire family of apps suffered an outage Monday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m. Pacific time, the social network's namesake app, along with Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Oculus — Facebook's virtual reality service — became unreachable for many people.
The outages appeared to be caused by a server configuration issue.
John Graham-Cumming, CTO of infrastructure company Cloudflare, said the company noticed a steep and sudden dropoff of activity at 8:52 a.m. Pacific time:
Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone tweeted that company is working to restore access to its apps. Referring to reports that Facebook's internal systems had also been affected, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, tweeted that it "does feel like a snow day."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Katie Notopoulos is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact this reporter at katie@buzzfeed.com.
Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.