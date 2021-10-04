 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Facebook, Instagram, And WhatsApp Are Down

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Facebook, Instagram, And WhatsApp Are Down

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Facebook to ask if they have tried turning it off and on again.

By Katie Notopoulos

Picture of Katie Notopoulos Katie Notopoulos BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 4, 2021, at 1:39 p.m. ET

Handout / Reuters

Facebook and the company's entire family of apps suffered an outage Monday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m. Pacific time, the social network's namesake app, along with Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Oculus — Facebook's virtual reality service — became unreachable for many people.

The outages appeared to be caused by a server configuration issue.

Kevin Beaumont @GossiTheDog

By not having BGP announcements for your DNS name servers, DNS falls apart = nobody can find you on the internet. Same with WhatsApp btw. Facebook have basically deplatformed themselves from their own platform.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @GossiTheDog
briankrebs @briankrebs

Confirmed: The DNS records that tell systems how to find https://t.co/qHzVq2Mr4E or https://t.co/JoIPxXI9GI got withdrawn this morning from the global routing tables. Can you imagine working at FB right now, when your email no longer works &amp; all your internal FB-based tools fail?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @briankrebs

John Graham-Cumming, CTO of infrastructure company Cloudflare, said the company noticed a steep and sudden dropoff of activity at 8:52 a.m. Pacific time:


John Graham-Cumming @jgrahamc

Between 15:50 UTC and 15:52 UTC Facebook and related properties disappeared from the Internet in a flurry of BGP updates. This is what it looked like to @Cloudflare.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @jgrahamc

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone tweeted that company is working to restore access to its apps. Referring to reports that Facebook's internal systems had also been affected, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, tweeted that it "does feel like a snow day."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.