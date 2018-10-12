Here's How To Check If Your Facebook Profile Was One Of The 30 Million Affected By The Hack
A new security notice returns different results depending on your account's level of exposure.
Facebook issued an update today about a major security breach it recently revealed. >>>Click Here<<< to see if you were included.
Here's how to find out if your account was affected, right now. First, click on this Security Notice.
Scroll down and you'll see a section that tells you if your account was affected.
Here's what it says if your account WAS affected and you're one of the 15 million who had a limited set of data accessed:
Here's what it says if your account WAS affected and you're one of the 14 million who had a large set of data accessed:
An even smaller subset of users will see this, which says that Messenger conversation names and your friends list were also hacked:
While you don't necessarily need to change your password, it's always a good time to make sure it's a strong, secure one (and change it if it's not).
This security issue did not affect your password but it's not a bad idea to reset it anyway (and to turn on two factor authentication!).
Here's more information on using a password manager with a strong password generator, and using authentication apps, instead of SMS, for two-factor authentication.
If your personal information was accessed, Facebook says it may allow third parties to "create and spread spam" on and off of Facebook. Here's how to avoid being tricked by spam or a phishing attack:
Your email address and phone number are valuable information for scammers and spammers.
They'll send you sketchy emails that say, "You've won a free night at Some Hotel" or "Your Facebook account has been hacked. Change your password now" to bait you into giving up more personal information or to lead you to a website.
Don't respond to these emails or click on suspicious links. If you're unsure about whether an email from Facebook is legitimate, go to the Security and Login section of your Facebook settings, and at the bottom, click See recent emails from Facebook. Here's a guide to phishing emails and how to identify them.
You may also get phone calls and text messages from numbers you don't recognize, where the caller delivers a similar message. Don't respond to these messages or calls, and if they are seemingly coming from Facebook, your bank, or a person claiming to be a friend or relative in an emergency, verify the message through other means. Additionally, now would be a good time to add a PIN to your cellular account.
-
Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Nicole Nguyen is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
