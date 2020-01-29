Facebook Won’t Remove This Woman’s Butthole As A Business Page

“This unofficial Page was created because people on Facebook have shown interest in this place or business. It's not affiliated with or endorsed by anyone associated with Samantha Rae Anna Jespersen's Butthole.”

Samantha Jespersen never wanted her butthole to be the first thing that came up when someone googled her name. But to her horror, she discovered, somehow “Samantha Rae Anne Jespersen’s Butthole” was a Facebook business page — and the first result when she googled her name. The Page was created in 2012, when she was only 15 years old. But Jespersen, now 23 and a professional baker, didn’t notice it until 2015, when she searched her name. Her reaction was “What the fuck?” “How did this happen?” she told BuzzFeed News.

“And if I didn’t get a job over it, they definitely wouldn't call me and say, ‘Hey, found the Page about your butthole, not going to hire you, bye.’”

Jespersen had no idea how the Page was created. She didn’t make it herself, and she doesn’t know anyone who would have made it on her behalf.

On the Page’s details, it reads, “This unofficial Page was created because people on Facebook have shown interest in this place or business. It's not affiliated with or endorsed by anyone associated with Samantha Rae Anna Jespersen's Butthole.”

To date, the “business” of Jespersen’s butthole has no reviews (though it invites them), and no Stories have been added to it. Jespersen posted to Reddit’s r/legaladvice this week for help getting it removed. Some users suggested that perhaps some friends had created an “interest” in her butthole on their own Facebook profiles as a joke, and this triggered a Page to be created automatically.

The exact street address of the so-called business isn’t listed, but the pin on the map shows the precise location of her former home (she and her family no longer live there). What has really vexed Jespersen is that she’s been unable to get it taken down. Since she discovered the Page in 2015, she’s reported it several times — but Facebook has said it isn’t in violation of its community standards. Since it’s a business page, there’s an option to claim it as your own, which would allow her to take it down. She tried that as well — Facebook asked for her phone number to send a code, but she was unable to get it to work.

As of press time, Facebook has not returned a request for comment. Though her butthole business Page hasn't resulted in any personal repercussions, Jespersen does worry about the possibility. “I feel like if anybody has found it, it would probably feel way too weird to talk to me about it,” she said. “And if I didn’t get a job over it, they definitely wouldn't call me and say, ‘Hey, found the Page about your butthole, not going to hire you, bye.’” Nevertheless, her years long battle has been somewhat frustrating: “I feel like I should’ve been able to get it removed based off the fact that it was my real name, and I was underage, and since it had my old address.” Update: Facebook has removed the Page for Jespersen's butthole.