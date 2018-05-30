The Internet Is Loving This Buff Cat

The Twitter account @officialbuffcat told BuzzFeed News that she is just "a girl who likes petting cats" and she saw Buff Cat in her neighborhood in Quebec, Canada.

if you close your eyes right before the buff cat hits, your brain will think that you have died. some people find calmness in this. https://t.co/ZcBK6kGUPo

Dr. Dan Smith, a veterinarian in New York, told BuzzFeed News he's not sure if Buff Cat suffers from a genetic muscle condition, but said, "That boy is an absolute unit."

"There is a genetic mutation that's found mostly in some cow breeds that is called double-muscling (look up some pictures, they look fucking swole!) and I've heard of rare cases of it in some dog breeds like Rottweilers and Greyhounds, but never in a cat. This might be the first," he added.