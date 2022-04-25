We Deserve This, Fellow Disgusting Worms

Well, it happened: Elon Musk has bought Twitter, for whatever reason. And you, a sophisticate, are reacting in alarm and perhaps disgust.



Oh, please.

Let’s be honest with ourselves. We deserve this. We deserve the stupidest possible outcome here. We can’t get enough of it.

If you are still on Twitter in April 2022, do not try to pretend you don’t love to eat shit all day. I get it, I’m just like you. We crave the bad tweets, the bad takes, the ratios, the pile-ons, the quote tweet dunks. To pretend otherwise is a farce.

We’re nasty little pisspigs and we’re begging for more slop on our plates — and guess what my little piggies, today we got a big heaping trough full of it. Oink oink!