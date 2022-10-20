Does This Pancake Look Like Elon Musk To You?

Our world is full of wonders great and small. There’s the majesty of a double rainbow over the Rocky Mountains. A baby fawn taking its first steps moments after birth. Or the visage of Tesla CEO and Delaware chancery court’s most wanted appearing in a humble flapjack.

The tiny miracle was discovered by Ilayda Şentürk, 21, a cosmetology student in Istanbul, when she made pancakes for dinner. In case you were wondering, the “pancake recipe is a normal, ordinary pancake,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I do not have a special recipe.”