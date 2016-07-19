This Fake Donald Trump Jr. Twitter Account Is Tricking People

A parody account for Donald Trump Jr. has been fooling people on Twitter, even those who usually know better. Don't be a sucker!

It pains me to announce our new intern @ChrisChristie has been fired for playing Pokemon Go while on the job. #RNC2016 #RNCinCLE

But plenty of them are unfunny enough to seem like, well, legit tweets from Donald Trump Jr.

It was this tweet today about two anti-Trump GOP delegates that really tricked people:

Senator Mike Lee and Ken Cuccinelli were two delegates involved in an attempt to hold a roll call vote that would change the convention rules to allow to delegates to try to nominate someone other than Trump. It was a kind of a big, chaotic mess. You can read all about it here.

So the idea that Trump Jr. would be calling those delegates out with a threatening phrase like "your careers are finished" seemed like a deliciously inappropriate tweet. Not SO insane that it would clearly be from a parody account, but just a LITTLE over the line – enough to think Trump Jr. was using poor judgment on Twitter at a glance.

Sometimes a bad tweet is too good to be true, and so a lot of people fell for it.