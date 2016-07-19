This Fake Donald Trump Jr. Twitter Account Is Tricking People
Lots of people are falling for it.
A parody account for Donald Trump Jr. has been fooling people on Twitter, even those who usually know better. Don't be a sucker!
Real account vs. fake account ("Denald," duh)
Some of the tweets are obviously jokes:
ADVERTISEMENT
But plenty of them are unfunny enough to seem like, well, legit tweets from Donald Trump Jr.
It was this tweet today about two anti-Trump GOP delegates that really tricked people:
Senator Mike Lee and Ken Cuccinelli were two delegates involved in an attempt to hold a roll call vote that would change the convention rules to allow to delegates to try to nominate someone other than Trump. It was a kind of a big, chaotic mess. You can read all about it here.
So the idea that Trump Jr. would be calling those delegates out with a threatening phrase like "your careers are finished" seemed like a deliciously inappropriate tweet. Not SO insane that it would clearly be from a parody account, but just a LITTLE over the line – enough to think Trump Jr. was using poor judgment on Twitter at a glance.
Sometimes a bad tweet is too good to be true, and so a lot of people fell for it.
Real Donald Trump Jr. even chastised Raw Story for running with that fake tweet (Raw Story has since corrected its article).
ADVERTISEMENT
And now you know! Don't be fooled.
-
Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.
Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.