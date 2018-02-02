Don’t Cheat At HQ Trivia Unless Your Soul Has Totally Decayed

Take a long look in the mirror and think about your life choices.

HQ Trivia is the live trivia quiz app that everyone loves. Like, really, really loves. It’s honestly kind of weird how much people love it, to be totally honest. And now there’s a site called HQuack that supposedly “hacks” the game to help you win…but is that really why anyone was playing anyway?

The premise of HQ Trivia is that at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST – appointment playing! – a genial host, usually the comedian Scott Rogowsky, talks players through 12 trivia questions of increasing difficulty. If you miss a question, you’re out. If you make it through all 12, you and however many people are left split a pot of real money. The pot and the split vary, but winners can expect a payout ranging $1-$100. Most often it seems to be under $20.

But the lure of real money isn’t the reason HQ Trivia has blown up in the last few months, regularly attracting over a million players each game. It’s just, well, fun.

HQuack.com is a site made by a developer named Jake Mor, who created a program to predict the answers to questions as the game plays out. He told BuzzFeed News, “it’s a little complex under the hood, but it basically googles a series of questions and weighs which options are best.”