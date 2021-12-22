17 Cursed Tech Gifts For Someone You Hate

Amazon

These aren't new — Amazon came out with the Echo Frames last year. They're basically dumb smartglasses. They don't show you anything in the lenses (they're just clear plastic, or you can get your prescription), so they're basically just a tiny Alexa speaker and mic on the stem near your ear. This means you can take calls, listen to music or podcasts (either through Bluetooth, similar to using AirPods), or say, "Alexa, play Gwar songs" or whatever.

The upside: It's actually quite nice to have audio playing near your ears but not in them, especially if you want to be a little more aware of your surroundings, like when taking a walk.

But these are unquestionably the ugliest frames I've ever put on my face — they made me look like Edward Snowden mixed with Dexter's Laboratory, but also somehow cross-eyed. I cannot fathom that anyone uses Alexa so much that they are willing to wear these monstrosities.