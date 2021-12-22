17 Cursed Tech Gifts For Someone You Hate
There's no better way to say, "I don't really like you" than with these tech gifts!
1. Melania Trump's NFT
2. Wall art of Elon Musk smoking a joint on Joe Rogan's podcast
3. Amazon Echo Frames smartglasses with Alexa
4. This mug
5. This Chris Cuomo shirt from eBay
6. A smart soap dispenser
7. A Cameo from Michael Cohen
8. Holiday-themed LuLaRoe leggings
9. Ray-Ban Stories camera sunglasses from Facebook
10. Mark Zuckerberg's favorite BBQ sauce
13. Signing up for the $3/month Twitter Blue subscription
14. $4.99/mo for FaceApp to Yassify Abe Lincoln
16. A "smart" chastity cage that can get hit with ransomware
17. BuzzFeed stock
