New York Has Held A St. Patrick's Day Parade For Almost 260 Years. Coronavirus Just Postponed It.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City has been postponed indefinitely over concerns about the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced late Wednesday.

"While I know the parade organizers did not make this decision lightly, public health experts agree that one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts," Cuomo said in a statement.

The announcement about the annual march, which runs up 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, came two days after Boston's mayor canceled the parade in that city.

The New York City parade has been held every year since 1762.



The news was revealed hours after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo answered a reporter's question about the parade in a bizarre Irish accent, saying he had authority from St. Patrick to stop the parade if he wanted.

