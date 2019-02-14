Coffee Meets Bagel Dating App Announces Data Breach On Valentine's Day

Dating app Coffee Meets Bagel emailed users today – Valentine's Day – to alert them there had been a data breach.

According to the email, a data breach was discovered on Feb. 11. Some user data from before May 2018 was accessed by a third party. Names and email addresses were exposed, but not passwords or any credit card info.

Last summer, Coffee Meets Bagel, which until then required a Facebook account to login, added the option of logging in using a phone number instead. At the time, this was advertised as a more private option after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. "We love Facebook for our gossip and friends update fix just as much as the next user, but unfortunately, Facebook and email login options pose higher risks — like the possibility of users creating multiple fake accounts," the company said at the time. It's unclear if the new login method is related to the data breech, or how many total users were affected.

Shortly after that announcement, Facebook in September announced a a security issue could have exposed millions of users’ personal information.

Earlier this week, it was reported that 617 million stolen accounts — including 6 million from Coffee Meets Bagel were listed for sale on the dark web for bitcoin. These were the affected sites, according to The Register:

Dubsmash, MyFitnessPal, MyHeritage, ShareThis, HauteLook, Animoto, EyeEm, 8fit, Whitepages, Fotolog, 500px, Armor Games, BookMate, CoffeeMeetsBagel, Artsy, and DataCamp

Coffee Meets Bagel did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the breach.

Here's Coffee Meets Bagel's Valentine's Day email to users: