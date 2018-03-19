RIP Your Youth: Claire’s Is Filing For Bankruptcy

OK, don’t freak out. The stores aren’t all closing, but the chain is in trouble.

Any human who was once a teen, or currently a teen, or a teen-to-be knows the importance of a very special place in the mall devoted to the ideals of human beauty: Claire’s. It is the temple where 100 million people so far have gotten their ears pierced, and plenty more have bought cheap jewelry to complete their lewk.



Sadly, the chain is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to its bankruptcy filing, Claire's has reached a deal with its creditors to reduce its debt by approximately $1.9 billion.

Claire’s, like many other retailers, has been suffering for a while, and in 2016 it closed more than 150 stores, according to the Washington Post. In 2015, it struck a deal to have hundreds of concession stores in Toys 'R' Us, though that plan was doomed as well: Last week the toy store said it would be closing its US stores.

