People Think This “Trad Life” Carnivore Influencer Is Secretly A Woman. He Isn’t.

Don’t worry, all is right in the world. BuzzFeed News can now report that the Carnivore Aurelius social accounts are indeed run by a man.

Reached by phone, Taylor told BuzzFeed News that she was not the owner of the Carnivore Aurelius social channels, just an executive assistant, and that she was not authorized by her boss to say more.

A few hours later, the real Carnivore Aurelius reached out to BuzzFeed News via text to explain further. The business had been registered anonymously in the state of Wyoming, he said, but Taylor’s name appears only to satisfy the legal requirement to register a separate branch office in a state where an employee lives. He said that Taylor’s work is only related to operations of the e-commerce business for the beef liver and steak crisps, and that she doesn’t run the Twitter or Instagram accounts.

“The documents there make it very clear that this is a branch of the main LLC and that she's no longer even an active governor of that entity,” Carnivore Aurelius said over text. “It's embarrassing for everyone that they overlooked something so simple in the documents. I'd appreciate if everybody stop harassing her.” (BuzzFeed News spoke to Carnivore Aurelius in an off-the-record phone conversation to confirm that he was not the same person as Taylor.)