Cards Against Humanity Bought Clickhole

Cards Against Humanity, the card game company, purchased Clickhole.com from its owners at G/O Media on Monday for an undisclosed amount in an all cash deal, BuzzFeed News has learned. Clickhole’s employees will become the majority owners of the site. Although terms were not disclosed, The Wall Street Journal reported in November that the sale price was likely to be less than $1 million. The Onion, which created Clickhole, will remain a part of G/O Media.

Max Temkin, co-founder of Cards Against Humanity, told BuzzFeed News that the deal will allow Clickhole to bring on additional staff — it currently has only five full-time employees — and explore new revenue streams. He also said the site would operate independently, with financial support from Cards Against Humanity. Clickhole staffers will not be involved in writing any Cards Against Humanity content.

A spokesperson for G/O Media confirmed the deal to BuzzFeed News.

“We’re giving them funding, and if they ask us, we’ll be an advisor,” Temkin told BuzzFeed News that the Clickhole team will operate independently, with financial support. “We just want to give them a chance to do their thing. They’re really capable - really smart and innovative. And I don't know if they’ve had that opportunity before to try all these creative [ideas for the site].”

Steve Etheridge, editor in chief of Clickhole told BuzzFeed News, “we're leaving a place with a very robust editorial infrastructure to essentially go build a new digital media company from scratch. Cards is giving us total freedom to do our thing, but that freedom comes with a lot of new responsibility, and we really just want to get it right. Our goal is to make ClickHole better than ever before.”

The Onion launched Clickhole in 2014 as a sendup of sites like Upworthy and BuzzFeed. It moved on to satirizing online political discourse with PatriotHole and ResistanceHole. Yet it has consistently transcended mere parody, and created its own sublimely absurd universe. Quizzes like “Which One Of My Garbage Sons Are You?” or its running series of fake banal quotes from celebrities earned it a loyal, independent following.