Can You Tell What Is More Expensive Than The iPhone X?
*Price Is Right theme song...* Which is more than $999?
The new iPhone X is here, and it costs...a lot. ($999!) See if you can tell what things would be more or less expensive!
Which costs more?iPhone XVia AppleA used industrial kitchen stove
The stove! It costs $1,850.
Which costs more?iPhone XRussell Crowe autographed 8x10.Via ebay.com
iPhone! Russell's signature goes for only $19.99 on eBay.
Which costs more?iPhone XVia AppleFurry shoes by 3.1 Philip LimVia net-a-porter.com
iPhone! The shoes are a bargain at $495.
Which costs more?iPhone XA 128GB Macbook Air13"Via amazon.com
The iPhone! The laptop is super discounted right now ($875.93) because newer ones just came out.
Which costs more?iPhone XVia AppleIkea leather love seatVia ikea.com
The Ikea "Landskrona" is only $779.
Which costs more?iPhone XA real buffalo hide rugVia fursource.com
Buffalo rug! It costs $1,199.
Which costs more?iPhone XVia AppleA flight from NYC to Dubai
iPhone! Right now you can get to Dubai for $679 on Kuwait Airlines.
Which costs more?iPhone X4th row tickets to see Jay-Z in Boston
The Jay-Z tickets will only set you back $700.
