Can You Tell What Is More Expensive Than The iPhone X?

tech / quiz

*Price Is Right theme song...* Which is more than $999?

By Katie Notopoulos

Headshot of Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 12, 2017, at 2:55 p.m. ET

The new iPhone X is here, and it costs...a lot. ($999!) See if you can tell what things would be more or less expensive!

  1. Which costs more?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Apple
    iPhone X
    Via Apple
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via newyork.craigslist.org
    A used industrial kitchen stove
    Via newyork.craigslist.org
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The stove! It costs $1,850.

  2. Which costs more?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    iPhone X
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via ebay.com
    Russell Crowe autographed 8x10.
    Via ebay.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    iPhone! Russell's signature goes for only $19.99 on eBay.

  3. Which costs more?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Apple
    iPhone X
    Via Apple
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via net-a-porter.com
    Furry shoes by 3.1 Philip Lim
    Via net-a-porter.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    iPhone! The shoes are a bargain at $495.

  4. Which costs more?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    iPhone X
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via amazon.com
    A 128GB Macbook Air13"
    Via amazon.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The iPhone! The laptop is super discounted right now ($875.93) because newer ones just came out.

  5. Which costs more?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Apple
    iPhone X
    Via Apple
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via ikea.com
    Ikea leather love seat
    Via ikea.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Ikea "Landskrona" is only $779.

  6. Which costs more?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    iPhone X
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via fursource.com
    A real buffalo hide rug
    Via fursource.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Buffalo rug! It costs $1,199.

  7. Which costs more?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Apple
    iPhone X
    Via Apple
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A flight from NYC to Dubai
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    iPhone! Right now you can get to Dubai for $679 on Kuwait Airlines.

  8. Which costs more?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    iPhone X
    Correct
    Incorrect
    4th row tickets to see Jay-Z in Boston
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Jay-Z tickets will only set you back $700.

  • Picture of Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

