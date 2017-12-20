11 Buzzwords Of 2017 — Also, I’m Sorry For Saying The Term “Buzzwords”

Though the tweet — which describes the phenomenon of a newly viral celebrity almost instantly revealed to have something horrible in their past — was from 2016, Milkshake Duck solidified in 2017 as a household term (at least, in houses where people are on Twitter a lot) as more and more of these ducks lined up. It can be used as a noun or verb (“I can’t believe so-and-so Milkshake Duck’d), and came to a feverish crescendo at the end of the year with a viral video of a bullied child, who it was later discovered had a racist mother.