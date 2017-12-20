BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

11 Buzzwords Of 2017 — Also, I’m Sorry For Saying The Term “Buzzwords”

tech / bestof2017

11 Buzzwords Of 2017 — Also, I’m Sorry For Saying The Term “Buzzwords”

Ratioed, podfasters, nameflamers, and soy boys.

By Katie Notopoulos

Headshot of Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 20, 2017, at 5:02 p.m. ET

1. Broem

Ever notice on LinkedIn these nuggets of business wisdom told in a poem format? It’s the hot trend on LinkedIn (lol) and we’re calling them “broems.”
LinkedIn

Ever notice on LinkedIn these nuggets of business wisdom told in a poem format? It’s the hot trend on LinkedIn (lol) and we’re calling them “broems.”

2. Complicit

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

When Gayle King asked Ivanka Trump back in April how she would respond to people who said she’s complicit in her father’s policies, her unsatisfying answer became a meme on the left. It spread to describe those who had turned a blind eye to sexual harassment. Dictionary.com named it its “word of the year,” which itself is part of a trend of online dictionaries stunting to be timely and woke online.

3. Exposed

@shotfordee_ Expose her lol
Demi @demithedancer

@shotfordee_ Expose her lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

A term used in stan Twitter that often goes along with “receipts” to show some wrongdoing by a celebrity. The usage is basically the same as its traditional meaning — to reveal something — but there’s been a noticeable uptick lately. When Kim Kardashian posted the videos of Kanye talking to Taylor Swift on the phone, that was the genre classic of “exposed.”

4. Milkshake Duck

The whole internet loves Milkshake Duck, a lovely duck that drinks milkshakes! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you the duck is racist
“Youthquake” isn’t even a word @pixelatedboat

The whole internet loves Milkshake Duck, a lovely duck that drinks milkshakes! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you the duck is racist

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though the tweet — which describes the phenomenon of a newly viral celebrity almost instantly revealed to have something horrible in their past — was from 2016, Milkshake Duck solidified in 2017 as a household term (at least, in houses where people are on Twitter a lot) as more and more of these ducks lined up. It can be used as a noun or verb (“I can’t believe so-and-so Milkshake Duck’d), and came to a feverish crescendo at the end of the year with a viral video of a bullied child, who it was later discovered had a racist mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Nameflame

A nameflame, a term coined by BuzzFeed News, is when someone quote-tweets you, and then you change your display name in a way that insults them. Twitter may have changed its rules partially to stop this practice.
Twitter

A nameflame, a term coined by BuzzFeed News, is when someone quote-tweets you, and then you change your display name in a way that insults them. Twitter may have changed its rules partially to stop this practice.

6. Podfasters

People who listen to podcasts at alarmingly fast speeds, also as coined by BuzzFeed News.
AJ Mast for BuzzFeed News

People who listen to podcasts at alarmingly fast speeds, also as coined by BuzzFeed News.

7. Ratioed

when i'm watching someone with a terrible take get Ratio'd.
Maggie Serota @maggieserota

when i'm watching someone with a terrible take get Ratio'd.

Reply Retweet Favorite

“The ratio,” a buzzword first reported by Esquire, is used by people to describe times on Twitter where someone makes a bad tweet and it gets way more replies (usually by people telling them they suck) than it does retweets or faves. Here at BuzzFeed News, it wouldn’t be unusual in 2017 to overhear someone saying, “Did you see so-and-so is getting ratioed?” or “Wow, that tweet is getting ratioed hard.”

8. RompHim

A romper, but for him. A bad idea. (A wonderful idea.)
romphim.com

A romper, but for him. A bad idea. (A wonderful idea.)

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Shitpost

I don't know how to interpret that Ajit Pai video other than as mocking the negative impact of his polices on ordin… https://t.co/6PEtVt5BbC
Murtaza Mohammad Hussain @MazMHussain

I don't know how to interpret that Ajit Pai video other than as mocking the negative impact of his polices on ordin… https://t.co/6PEtVt5BbC

Reply Retweet Favorite

Shitposting has existed since the dawn of time, but in 2017 the term finally caught on with normies. Shitposting was originally a powerful tool of trolls, meant to cause mayhem and dissent. But it also was used to describe something meaningless: Eh, don’t take it seriously, it’s just shitposting. One could say that “shitposting” became the shitpost of 2017.

10. Soy boy

Shoutout to the Twitter staff. I dedicate my antisemitic tweets to this soyboy and the girl who looks triggered. I… https://t.co/hP5MtySxT5
Quality White 🎄👌🏻 @White_Wholesome

Shoutout to the Twitter staff. I dedicate my antisemitic tweets to this soyboy and the girl who looks triggered. I… https://t.co/hP5MtySxT5

Reply Retweet Favorite

The new term for liberal men used by the alt-right and their ilk. Somewhere between “cuck” and “pajama boy,” it’s a reference to a dubious scientific link between eating soy products and raised estrogen levels for men.

11. Thread

Thread alert: so I go on what I think might be a date with a guy my friends set me up on on my birthday (yes it's a bit hazy).
Lisette Pylant @LisettePylant

Thread alert: so I go on what I think might be a date with a guy my friends set me up on on my birthday (yes it's a bit hazy).

Reply Retweet Favorite

What we used to call a “tweetstorm” — the long, numbered messages broken over numbered tweets — is now a thread. The change from numbered tweetstorms to threaded ones is partly because Twitter made it so you can thread your own tweets by replying to yourself. Now it’s rolling out a new feature that will make it even easier to make threads.

  • Picture of Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT