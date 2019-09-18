Brave Tech Workers Were Locked Out Of A WeWork Office By An Umbrella

Mike / Via Twitter: @NeerajKA An umbrella blocks the sliding door.

In tech, some days you are the titans of capitalism, plotting a world-changing course with your fresh ideas and disruptive vision. Other days, you’re locked out of your WeWork office by an umbrella. Monday morning was the latter for employees of a tech startup who showed up at work to a bizarre and frustrating surprise. Over the weekend, an umbrella left leaning against a wall had fallen over and blocked the sliding door of their WeWork space. It was impossible to get inside. Mike, one of the employees who was locked out, agreed to speak to BuzzFeed News on the condition that we not use his last name or the name of his company to avoid the embarrassment of being known as the company foiled by an umbrella. He sent a photo of the umbrella-sealed WeWork office to his friend Neeraj K. Agrawal, whose tweet about the incident went viral.

My friend’s entire company is locked out of their WeWork office because an umbrella fell, jamming the door. No one can figure it out. It’s been like this for 2 days.

“In a thousand years, you’d not be able to replicate this,” Mike said. “The umbrella has turned our office into, essentially, an unmanned panic room with no way in.”

It would be three days before Mike and his colleagues were able to enter their WeWork again. The situation seemed to be an elaborate metaphor for the ongoing clusterfuck that is the WeWork initial public offering.

After firing hundreds of staff, the WeWork CEO held a somber all-hands meeting explaining why it was a necessary move, but then trays of tequila were handed out and DMC from Run-DMC burst into the room and performed "It's Tricky" https://t.co/t9oGq8ebTb