Today, Apple announced an updated Series 8 Apple Watch and updates to the cheaper SE versions — but more excitingly, it announced a brand-new Apple Watch Ultra designed for extreme temperatures and rough conditions during physical activities.



First, the Apple Watch Series 8 gets updates from the old Series 7, but only a few big new features. One of these is an exciting new health feature: temperature tracking.

The temperature sensor is designed to help track menstruation and ovulation cycles. A person can track their morning temperature to determine when they are ovulating, which is useful for someone trying to conceive a baby. It’s also very useful for someone trying NOT to conceive using cycle tracking (also known as “the rhythm method”).

Apple was criticized when it first rolled out its Health tracking app for Watch, which didn’t include a period tracker — a seemingly basic feature that is widely used. For someone who is trying to do cycle tracking but has trouble remembering to take their temperature each morning, this could be a game changer.

Another new feature only on the Series 8 is less cheerful than baby-making: a car crash detector, which…well, grim. The watch also has international roaming.

The Series 7 starts at $399 or $499 for cellular service.