Apple Wants To Remind Us It Isn’t Screwing Us Over On Privacy Like Everyone Else

At an event on Monday, as Apple debuted a new TV streaming service, an Apple Pay credit card, a gaming service, and a subscription news service, the company reiterated a theme over and over again: We actually give a shit about your privacy — unlike other tech companies.



Apple’s News+ subscription service won’t track what you read, and the company promised to never share your data with advertisers (boooo advertisers). Its new Apple TV+ streaming service won’t out you on Twitter for watching a sappy Christmas movie on repeat. Its Apple Pay-connected credit card won’t track your purchases or data about your transactions. And its gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, won’t collect any data about how you play games without your consent.

Apple didn’t mention Facebook or Google during the event, but its digs at those companies' privacy and user data practices were clear. Last year, when MSNBC asked Tim Cook how he’d lead Facebook through the Cambridge Analytica scandal, he looked befuddled and said, “I wouldn’t be in this situation.” (We stan a shade chief officer, a title Cook enshrined by changing his Twitter name to Tim [Apple emoji] after President Trump called him “Tim Apple” during a meeting in March.)

It’s true that Apple’s main business model is to sell phones and computers, not advertising. So it makes sense that it doesn’t exploit users’ personal data in the same way advertising-based businesses like Facebook and Google do. But the new services Apple announced today, by their very nature, will accumulate some of their users’ personal data – among other things, actions we choose, information we enter, things we purchase, and shows we watch. So today the company was all about reassuring people: Don’t worry, we’re still the good guy. Apple has long taken a protective stance on privacy, but it’s now using its approach to user data as a powerful marketing tool to sell more of its laptops, phones, news subscriptions, and entertainment services. (Apple declined to comment on this story.)

Apple’s attitude toward privacy hasn’t always been celebrated. In 2015, when the company refused to help the FBI unlock an iPhone that belonged to one of the San Bernardino shooters, it was a controversial move. While some saw Apple taking a stand as an admirable commitment to their customers, plenty of others criticized the company for refusing to aid in the investigation of a horrific mass murder.

Then Cambridge Analytica happened, and everyone – everyone! – started giving a shit – a big shit! – about privacy. There had always been amorphous creepiness, a general, fuzzy outline of creepiness surrounding how tech giants handled people’s personal information – ”Isn’t it so creepy how you buy shoes on one website, and then an ad for the thing you just bought follows you around the internet?” “Haha, couldn't you just swear Instagram is listening to our conversations?” But suddenly, even if people didn’t understand all the details, many realized that privacy on the internet was fundamentally broken.