Apple Launches Powerful New Macbook Pros And New AirPods

The new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips give a ton of power to new 14" and 16" laptops.

Today, Apple announced a 14” and 16” MacBook Pro, and they are very, very powerful. These are a significant upgrade from the previous MacBook Pro and are faster than any laptop from Apple before. The killer feature of the new Pro is the new M1 Pro or M1 Max chip. The M1 Pro, which is available in the 14” and 16”, is 70% faster than the M1 chip that’s in the newest MacBook Airs. One key feature is support for two external displays. The M1 Max chip, only available in the larger 16” size, has up to 4x faster performance than regular M1. It’s incredibly powerful but efficient – it delivers a high level of performance without using tons of power (meaning the fans get less of a workout). It can support 3 external displays PLUS a hi-def TV. This is a lot of displays. I’m not sure what you’d do with so many displays but I absolutely support it (in my heart).

Blessedly, non USB-C ports are back! After Apple had drastically reduced the number of holes in the Pros, the news ones will have an SD card slot and HDMI port, plus 3 total USB-C ports and a headphone jack, which are welcome returns (I have a Pro with just the two USB-C ports and it’s a frequent hassle to arrange a dongle for everything I need to access it). MagSafe charging is also back. (This means you don’t need to waste one of your USB-C ports on charging.)

Ports are back! SD card, USB-C, and HDMI on one side, two more USB-Cs and a headphone jack on the other.

The Retina screen, always a point of pride for Apple, has been upgraded as well. On the 16” display, there are 7.7 million pixels, which is an unreasonable amount of pixels.

And Apple has added a 1080p camera, which is much much better than the older Pro and Air cameras. Rejoice, anyone who does a lot of Zoom meetings. One thing that might break the heart of anyone who loves the smooth perfect lines of an Apple device: the new “notch” in the display where the camera is, similar to the notch in the iPhone. Frustratingly, the notch and its camera won’t have FaceID to unlock the computer.

My therapist: MacBook Pro notch doesn't exist MacBook Pro notch: Twitter: @cardosodev

The 14” with M1 Pro chip starts at $1,999. The 16” M1 Pro version starts at $2499, and the version with the M1 Max chip starts at $3,499.



