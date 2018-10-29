Here’s What Apple Is Expected To Announce At Its Big Event In New York

Apple is holding its second product event of fall 2018 in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, Oct. 30. This is the first time Apple has hosted such a gathering outside the Bay Area.

The company is expected to debut the next iteration of the iPad, which will likely feature smaller bezels and support for Face ID, Apple’s facial recognition authentication system. Also on tap: updates to the MacBook line, including a long-rumored replacement for the MacBook Air. Rumors also suggest Apple may also have a new and more powerful Mac Mini to show. And then there is always the possibility of “one more thing...”

The BuzzFeed News team will be covering the event live Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. ET, so check back here for updates.