AirTags Are Very Cool, But Tile Is Still Better For Your Keys

To many people, Apple’s new AirTag will seem like an amazing new thing that they’ve needed all their lives — finally, a way to track your keys, wallet, briefcase, or cat.

Of course, to plenty of other people, this isn’t a game-changer. This product already exists, and it’s called Tile. Tile has been around for years and has most of the same features, and it is not exactly welcoming a new competitor. The CEO testified before the Senate this week in an antitrust hearing about issues with Apple and Google, claiming that Apple prevented the company from accessing its ultra-wide band that allows precision tracking (more on that in a sec), thereby making competition unfair.

I’ve had a Tile on my keychain for a few years. It’s saved me a bunch of times. But is it worth it to switch to AirTag?

Here’s what’s the same for both AirTag and Tile:

The price is $29 for a single AirTag or $25 for the basic Tile Mate. With both versions, you can save on a multipack.



Both work over Bluetooth to ping your keys/wallet/purse by sound if you’re hunting around your house for them.

When they’re outside of Bluetooth range, you can see the last known location on the Tile app or your phone’s “Find My” app.

Both leverage their network of other users to have Bluetooth help locate the item when it’s lost. (HUGE caveat: The AirTags’ network of users is basically everyone with an iPhone, so it’s way, way bigger and better than Tile’s user network.)



Size, kinda. The Tile Mate is ever so slightly wider, but like…eh.

Both can use Siri (“Hey, Siri, find my keys” will start pinging the item). But with Tile, you have to turn on a Siri shortcut within the Tile app. There’s nothing to set up with AirTag.



Both basic models have replaceable batteries that last about a year.

Here’s what’s better about Tile:

Most important: The Tile can ping your phone — not just the other way around. Let’s say you have your keys, but can’t find your phone. Press the button on the Tile mate, and it will make your Phone ping loudly so you can find it. If, like me, you seem to misplace your phone while you’re heading out the door far more often than your keys, this is a HUGE advantage.

The Tile Mate has a keyring hole. The AirTag doesn’t, so you have to put it in its own keyring. If you already like your current keychain, you might not want to add on an extra one, even a $349 Hermès one.



There’s a few different sizes and styles for Tile, including a slim wallet-sized one that will work better for a wallet than the AirTag and mini ones you can stick onto a TV remote or other random stuff.