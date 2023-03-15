I Had AI Write My Instagram Captions, And My Friends Did A Wellness Check On Me

Like many people, I’ve been following the news about the capabilities of ChatGPT and other AI writing tools with a mix of fear and curiosity. There seems to be a consensus that this will radically change the nature of work, but I’m not totally sure yet what it could actually do for me.

And then I realized there is one thing in my life that feels like drudgery, an obligation that I don’t enjoy: posting to Instagram.

What if I could get AI to write my Instagram captions? Would the words seem human? Would it do a passable job of seeming like an avocado toast–eating millennial? Could it make posting to the grid feel like less of a chore? Only one way to find out.

The Experiment

My idea was that for two weeks, I would attempt to post to Instagram on a near-daily basis. This was a big change for me, as I tend not to post very often at all. This is in part because as a journalist I sometimes deal with online harassment, so I won’t post personal stuff, like photos of my kids or where I live.

So in order to get enough content for two full weeks, I ended up mostly posting one of the more reliably visually interesting things I see in my everyday life: novelty-flavored snacks.