We'd Totally Pay Way More For Netflix





If you wanted to watch all 236 episodes of Friends in a month, you’d have to clock around seven to eight episodes a day, just under three hours per night. Any varsity binge-watcher could easily tear through the the antics of Ross, Rachel, et al. in a few weekends.

The Friends DVD box set costs about $75 on Amazon. Or you could also stream it all — all 118 hours of Must See TV — for $7.99 through Netflix.

This is the easiest decision you’ll ever make (unless you’re one of those jabronis who still collects DVDs and arranges them in alphabetical order in a tower you bought from Sam Goody in 2001 along with a Staind poster).

Duh, Netflix is a good deal. That’s why people like it. To watch full, glorious seasons of TV each month for less than most city-dwellers drop on a single below-average cocktail is fantastic. And obviously, $7.99 for unlimited streaming is a great deal when you compare it to the relative costs of obtaining physical media or renting/buying digital copies of individual movies and shows from iTunes or Amazon. Netflix isn’t just a good value; it's like putting a dollar in a vending machine and accidentally getting two bags of Funyuns.

So why in the world aren’t we paying more? Look, don’t hate me for saying this. I don’t want to pay more anymore than you do. But come on, admit it: If Netflix raised the price of a subscription, you wouldn’t quit.

Sure, you might complain a bit. When Netflix raised the price of its most popular streaming plan to $9.99 from $8.99, the backlash online was feverish. Even with a two-year grandfather clause for existing customers, people tweeted up a storm about how incensed they were at being asked to pay an additional 12 bucks a year. And yet…do you know anyone who actually canceled their account over it? Me neither.

Anyone with a bit of disposable income (or who knows someone with some) and enjoys pop culture will be hard pressed to find somebody they know who doesn’t have Netflix, or at least access to Netflix through login-sharing with parents, friends, exes, whoever. These are people who are also more likely to be cord-cutters — ditching cable for just some a la carte streaming services like HBO Go or Hulu, buying/renting from Amazon or iTunes, or just plain illegally torrenting. Compared to cable, which is basically only a medium for watching Donald Trump say and respond to outrageous things, Netflix is a huge bargain.

“They are trying to give you lots of content for a low price, and to love them,” said Richard Greenfield, a media and technology analyst for BTIG research firm. “Netflix wants you to love them. No one loves their cable provider.” True! No one has gotten laid by inviting someone over to Comcast & chill.