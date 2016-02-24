BuzzFeed News

A Complete Guide To The New Facebook Emoji Reactions

What they mean, depending on who's using them.

By Katie Notopoulos

Posted on February 24, 2016, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Facebook now has emojis to select when you "like" something:

It may be a little confusing to understand the deeper meaning behind why someone chooses one of these emojis for your posts. Here is what they all mean, depending on who uses it.

When your friends use this: They don&#x27;t care too much about you.When your aunt uses this: She doesn&#x27;t know what the other emojis mean.When your crush uses this: Bad news. He/she&#x27;s not into you.When your ex uses this: This is a faint apology but also a passive-aggressive way of letting you know they&#x27;ve moved on.

When your friends use this: They don't care too much about you.

When your aunt uses this: She doesn't know what the other emojis mean.

When your crush uses this: Bad news. He/she's not into you.

When your ex uses this: This is a faint apology but also a passive-aggressive way of letting you know they've moved on.

When your friends use this: They love it.When your aunt uses it: She wishes you&#x27;d have kids soon.When your crush uses this: Oh hell yeah, it&#x27;s ON.When your ex uses this: They are still masturbating thinking of you.

When your friends use this: They love it.


When your aunt uses it: She wishes you'd have kids soon.

When your crush uses this: Oh hell yeah, it's ON.

When your ex uses this: They are still masturbating thinking of you.

When your friends use this: Someone tagged you in a really embarrassing photo and they&#x27;re laughing at your twisted terrible visage.When your aunt uses this: You have posted a link to Andy Borowitz&#x27;s column on the New Yorker website.When your crush uses this: Unclear. We recommend asking at least 12 of your friends for advice on this one.When your ex uses this: They are in a new relationship with someone else but have saved your nudes.

When your friends use this: Someone tagged you in a really embarrassing photo and they're laughing at your twisted terrible visage.

When your aunt uses this: You have posted a link to Andy Borowitz's column on the New Yorker website.

When your crush uses this: Unclear. We recommend asking at least 12 of your friends for advice on this one.

When your ex uses this: They are in a new relationship with someone else but have saved your nudes.

When your friends use it: They are using this face to indicate &quot;blow job&quot; and not &quot;wow&quot;; either you posted a photo of a hot person, or they&#x27;re like &quot;blow me&quot; because you posted something dumb.When your aunt uses it: You used a swear word in a post and she doesn&#x27;t approve.When your crush uses it: If it&#x27;s in reaction to a photo of yourself, it&#x27;s a good sign. If it&#x27;s in reaction to, say, a news article, your crush thinks you are dumb.When your ex uses it: Block this person immediately.

When your friends use it: They are using this face to indicate "blow job" and not "wow"; either you posted a photo of a hot person, or they're like "blow me" because you posted something dumb.

When your aunt uses it: You used a swear word in a post and she doesn't approve.

When your crush uses it: If it's in reaction to a photo of yourself, it's a good sign. If it's in reaction to, say, a news article, your crush thinks you are dumb.

When your ex uses it: Block this person immediately.

When your friends use it: If it&#x27;s for a post about your pet dying or a sad news article, then it&#x27;s genuine. Be wary if they use it for a selfie.When your aunt uses it: Why don&#x27;t you ever call her? You were such a sweet child and you didn&#x27;t even come home for Thanksgiving last year.When your crush uses it: You should leverage their sadness into fucking.When your ex uses it: Congrats, you won the breakup.

When your friends use it: If it's for a post about your pet dying or a sad news article, then it's genuine. Be wary if they use it for a selfie.

When your aunt uses it: Why don't you ever call her? You were such a sweet child and you didn't even come home for Thanksgiving last year.

When your crush uses it: You should leverage their sadness into fucking.

When your ex uses it: Congrats, you won the breakup.

When your friends use it: It&#x27;s lighthearted and playful.When your aunt uses it: She is really upset about those curse words. Better warn your parents before she calls them.When your crush uses it: your crush either hates you or REALLY likes youWhen your ex uses it: This is equivalent to a 1 a.m. &quot;u up?&quot; text. A plea for desperate late night ex-sex. Have fun!

When your friends use it: It's lighthearted and playful.

When your aunt uses it: She is really upset about those curse words. Better warn your parents before she calls them.

When your crush uses it: your crush either hates you or REALLY likes you

When your ex uses it: This is equivalent to a 1 a.m. "u up?" text. A plea for desperate late night ex-sex. Have fun!

