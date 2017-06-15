69 GIFs Of Guy Fieri Lapping Pellegrino In Honor Of The GIF's 30th Birthday
Nice.
The GIF format celebrates its 30th anniversary today. What a beautiful gift to the world. Let's enjoy:
1.
2.
3.
ADVERTISEMENT
4.
5.
6.
7.
ADVERTISEMENT
8.
9.
10.
11.
ADVERTISEMENT
12.
13.
14.
15.
ADVERTISEMENT
16.
17.
18.
19.
ADVERTISEMENT
20.
21.
22.
23.
ADVERTISEMENT
24.
25.
26.
27.
ADVERTISEMENT
28.
29.
30.
31.
ADVERTISEMENT
32.
33.
34.
35.
ADVERTISEMENT
36.
37.
38.
39.
ADVERTISEMENT
40.
41.
42.
43.
ADVERTISEMENT
44.
45.
46.
47.
ADVERTISEMENT
48.
49.
50.
51.
ADVERTISEMENT
52.
53.
54.
55.
ADVERTISEMENT
56.
57.
58.
59.
ADVERTISEMENT
60.
61.
62.
63.
ADVERTISEMENT
64.
65.
66.
67.
68.
69.
-
Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.
Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.