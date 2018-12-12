BuzzFeed News

By Katie Notopoulos and Ryan Broderick and Cates Holderness

Posted on December 12, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. ET

1. This Tide Pod Fleshlight.

2. This flat-earther proof.

3. This Sonic curry.

4. Long Furby.

5. This rendering of the green M&M.

6. This celebration after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Philly fans at their finest (yes that’s horse shit)
Bryan Murphy @murphy818

Philly fans at their finest (yes that’s horse shit)

7. French soccer star Patrice Evra simulating oral sex on a raw chicken.

8. Yet ANOTHER bone thief on Tumblr.

9. All of the men who did the "Why Do Good Girls Like Bad Guys?" meme on TikTok.

10. This Tumblr account that reimagines interviews with famous people as if they were discussing a robot that jerked them off.

11. The concept that "cum is a soup."

12. This Facebook Marketplace listing.

13. This Burger King tweet about No Nut November.

14. This negotiation.

I'm gonna turn this into a teaching moment, and take this opportunity to outline a few basic client negotiation strategies for students &amp; other early career artists who might be interested. These can be employed in any negotiation, not just transactions related to jars of spit. https://t.co/5a6k8uCqM4
emi gennis @imemi

I'm gonna turn this into a teaching moment, and take this opportunity to outline a few basic client negotiation strategies for students &amp; other early career artists who might be interested. These can be employed in any negotiation, not just transactions related to jars of spit. https://t.co/5a6k8uCqM4

15. This woman doing a shot of Fireball whiskey out of a man's foreskin.

16. Tech mogul/weirdo John McAfee doing this.

17. This pimple-popping toy.

18. Hairless Donkey Kong.

y'all made me look at hairless Mario so now i'm going to make you look at hairless Donkey Kong
Ellie Sunakawa @elliesunakawa

y'all made me look at hairless Mario so now i'm going to make you look at hairless Donkey Kong

19. This crocheted baby.

20. This recipe for cold hot dog pie.

21. Members of the K-pop boy band BTS photoshopped into animals.

22. Thicc Zucc.

23. Thanos, nude.

24. This furry vore account's response to a missing person alert.

25. This guy who bought butt plugs for his Naruto cosplay.

26. This redditor with a "cumplant" that became infested with ants.

27. This live-action Mr. Mime meme.

28. This submission to the deepfake (manipulated videos) subreddit.

29. Grimes' tweets about hentai.

30. This analysis of Luigi's flaccid penis size as it appears in the advertisement for Mario Tennis.

31. This picture of Garfield drawn to look like live-action Sonic.

Gotta go feast
Deck the Jhalls @JHallComics

Gotta go feast

32. What a 4channer did to their mousepad of the character Mercy from Overwatch.

33. This erotic SpongeBob roleplay that is somehow still allowed on Tumblr even though "female-presenting nipples" are not.

34. This TikTok.

Ironic Tik Toks @IronicTikTok

35. This TikTok.

Ironic Tik Toks @IronicTikTok

36. This TikTok.

Ironic Tik Toks @IronicTikTok

37. This guy's piss drawer.

38. "Skin heels."

39. This period blood yogurt parfait.

40. This recipe for pho Jell-O.

41. Peter Griffin as Bowsette.

42. These sweatpants used solely for masturbation, and the fact that someone posted a pic of them to Facebook.

43. Grinch erotica.

44. This ice cream cake from Taiwan that looks like a dog.

45. This lactating nail art.

46. Jordan Peterson hanging out with Mumford & Sons.

47. Gym Kardashian.

I think I found my new hobby
✰ JAY ✰ @jaypaulgeorge

I think I found my new hobby

48. This pasta recipe.

49. Tide Pod-chan.

50. This Tumblr post.

