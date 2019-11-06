 Skip To Content
48 Boomers Who Will Make You Say "OK"

These (technical) baby boomers are OK with us.

By Katie Notopoulos

Posted on November 6, 2019, at 2:22 p.m. ET

Baby boomers were born between 1946 and 1964.

1. Barack Obama

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Born 1961.

2. Courtney Love

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Born 1964.

3. Eddie Vedder

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Born 1964.

4. Dennis Rodman

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Born 1961.

5. Kim Gordon

John Phillips / Getty Images

Born 1953.

6. Tom Cruise

Timothy A. Clary / Getty Images

Born 1962.

7. Rosie Perez

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Born 1964.

8. Axl Rose

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Born 1962.

9. Demi Moore

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Born 1962.

10. Lenny Kravitz

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Born 1964.

11. Madonna

Adam Ihse / Getty Images

Born 1958.

12. Tori Amos

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Born 1963.

13. RuPaul

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Born 1960.

14. Lisa Vanderpump

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Born 1960.

15. Jon Bon Jovi

Mauro Pimentel / Getty Images

Born 1962.

16. Michelle Yeoh

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Born 1962.

17. Kim Basinger

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Born 1953.

18. Ice-T

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Born 1958.

19. Paul Westerberg

Katie Stratton

Born 1959.

20. Spike Lee

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Born 1957.

21. Janeane Garofalo

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Born 1964.

22. Babyface

David Livingston / Getty Images

Born 1958.

23. Kris Jenner

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Born 1955.

24. Bret Easton Ellis

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Born 1964.

25. Oprah

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Born 1954.

26. Ellen DeGeneres

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Born 1958.

27. Kenny G

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Born 1956.

28. Vanessa Williams

John Phillips / Getty Images

Born 1963.

29. John Stamos

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Born 1963.

30. Enya

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Born 1961.

31. Robert Pollard

Jason Kempin

Born 1957.

32. Sade

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Born 1959.

33. Benjamin Bratt

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Born 1963.

34. Ramona Singer

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

Born 1956.

35. Vivica A. Fox

Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

Born 1964.

36. Jet Li

Frederic Nebinger / Getty Images

Born 1963.

37. Sandra Bullock

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Born 1964.

38. Anthony Kiedis

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Born 1962.

39. Wanda Sykes

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Born 1964.

40. Tommy Lee

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Born 1962.

41. Mary-Louise Parker

Jamie Mccarthy

Born 1964.

42. Keith Sweat

Larry French

Born 1961.

43. Marisa Tomei

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Born 1964.

44. Jon Stewart

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Born 1962.

45. Damon Wayans

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Born 1960.

46. Keanu Reeves

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Born 1964 (pictured with Gen-X'er Alexandra Grant).

47. Lisa Kudrow

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Born 1963.

48. Michael Stipe

Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

Born 1960.

CORRECTION

The years Michelle Yeoh, Kim Basinger, and Spike Lee were born were misstated in an earlier version of this post. Janeane Garofalo's and Anthony Kiedis's names were misspelled in an earlier version of this post.

