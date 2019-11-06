48 Boomers Who Will Make You Say "OK"
These (technical) baby boomers are OK with us.
Baby boomers were born between 1946 and 1964.
1. Barack Obama
2. Courtney Love
3. Eddie Vedder
4. Dennis Rodman
5. Kim Gordon
6. Tom Cruise
7. Rosie Perez
8. Axl Rose
9. Demi Moore
10. Lenny Kravitz
11. Madonna
12. Tori Amos
13. RuPaul
14. Lisa Vanderpump
15. Jon Bon Jovi
16. Michelle Yeoh
17. Kim Basinger
18. Ice-T
19. Paul Westerberg
20. Spike Lee
21. Janeane Garofalo
22. Babyface
23. Kris Jenner
24. Bret Easton Ellis
25. Oprah
26. Ellen DeGeneres
27. Kenny G
28. Vanessa Williams
29. John Stamos
30. Enya
31. Robert Pollard
32. Sade
33. Benjamin Bratt
34. Ramona Singer
35. Vivica A. Fox
36. Jet Li
37. Sandra Bullock
38. Anthony Kiedis
39. Wanda Sykes
40. Tommy Lee
41. Mary-Louise Parker
42. Keith Sweat
43. Marisa Tomei
44. Jon Stewart
45. Damon Wayans
46. Keanu Reeves
47. Lisa Kudrow
48. Michael Stipe
CORRECTION
The years Michelle Yeoh, Kim Basinger, and Spike Lee were born were misstated in an earlier version of this post. Janeane Garofalo's and Anthony Kiedis's names were misspelled in an earlier version of this post.
